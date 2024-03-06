Tommy Williams reveals his hopes for his sister, Wendy Williams, amid her health battle during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I’d like to start by seeing her come home and being with her dad and family,” Tommy exclusively tells In Touch. “I’m hoping my words are helping in bringing light to what’s going on.”

He adds that Wendy, 59, is “great” and has been a “fantastic sister” to him. “I have a lot of respect for her,” Tommy shares.

Following the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show in 2022, fans grew concerned about Wendy’s wellbeing when she started exhibiting odd behavior. After she spent years out of the spotlight, it was revealed that she was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in February.

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health,” her team announced in a statement shared on February 22. “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.”

Wendy broke her silence about the diagnosis one day later. “I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming,” the New Jersey native – who is currently living at an unknown facility – said in a statement on February 23. “The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

Fans recently got a glimpse into Wendy’s health problems in the Lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams Now?, which premiered on February 24. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., explained that the former talk show host’s health issues likely stemmed from drinking during the February 25 episode. “[Doctors] basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain,” Kevin, 23, explained. “So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

According to Healthline, alcohol-related dementia is a “type of cognitive impairment that occurs as a result of heavy alcohol consumption over a long period.”

Not only has Wendy been diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, but she also revealed her Graves’ disease diagnosis in 2018. The disease is “an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism),” according to Mayo Clinic.

Fans can continue to catch up with Tommy on his YouTube Channel, The Tommy Williams Show.