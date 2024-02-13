While the Plath family is used to being in front of the cameras, Welcome to Plathville viewers rarely get a glimpse of the family’s youngest sibling, Mercy Plath. Lydia Joy Plath shared a rare photo of her little sister on Mercy’s 11th birthday.

“Happy birthday,” Lydia, ​20, told her sister in an Instagram Story video of Mercy standing beside her cake ​on Monday, February 12. In another snap, the 11-year-old was seen holding a black purse as she opened a mountain of gifts. “My little sister’s already 11,” Lydia captioned the snap ​with a crying emoji.

The reality TV alum clearly enjoyed the time with her family and ended the day with a festive bonfire. “Beautiful evening at the farm,” Lydia concluded.

Courtesy of Lydia Plath/Instagram

It’s unclear which family members were present for Mercy’s birthday, but her father, Barry Plath, was seemingly spotted in the background of one of the snaps. This would mean Plath matriarch, Kim Plath, was likely not there, as the now-divorced couple have been celebrating family events separately since announcing their split after 24 years of marriage in June 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim, 51, and Barry, 55, told People at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will coparent our amazing children.”

Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville, which premiered in September 2023, documented the couple as they navigated their relationship post-split. During the series, Kim debuted her new boyfriend, Ken Palmer, and the formerly-married couple awkwardly found themselves face-to-face during their daughter Moriah’s ballroom dance competition.

“For the sake of the children, I can be around Kim and I can be civil and put myself in Moriah’s shoes and say, ‘Hey, it just would be nice to have us all together,’” Barry told producers during the November 14, 2023, episode. “‘If you show your support for me that would probably mean a lot to me.’”

The father of 10 said that Kim was “making choices in her personal time” that he couldn’t “condone, specifically dating Ken.”

Meanwhile, Kim admitted her dating was “a little bit awkward” but said it was ​a priority to her to maintain a relationship with Barry for the sake of their kids.

“It’s important for Barry and I to set aside our differences so that the children can have two parents there that are civil to each other,” she said in another scene.