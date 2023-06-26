Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath (née Meggs) honored her late brother, Micah Meggs, on his 16th birthday, one month after his death.

“Happy 16th birthday Micah,” Olivia, 25, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 25. “I can’t process that I’ll never see you again. I’ll never get to sing you happy birthday again. You are loved and missed. Rest in peace little brother.”

Courtesy of Olivia Plath/Instagram

Olivia’s little brother died after he was involved in a vehicle versus bicycle crash that resulted in a fatality on May 4. The incident happened at 10:10 P.M. on Route 220, a rural road north of Franklin County, Virginia.

Micah was riding an electric bicycle in the southbound right lane on Route 220 when he was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord, which was traveling south in the right lane. The driver of the Honda was not injured in the incident. Micah’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck and torso, the Franklin County medical examiner told In Touch on May 10. His death has been ruled an accident.

The TLC personality broke her silence on her brother’s death on May 5.

“Hi guys, I’m jumping off of social media for a bit. Don’t worry if you don’t see me around – I’m taking some space now,” Olivia wrote via her Instagram Stories. “I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving.”

“I felt overwhelmed today thinking of all the texts/messages I haven’t answered today,” she continued in the statement. “So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I’m taking personal/family time.”

Micah is survived by his parents, Don Meggs and Karen Meggs, along with his eight brothers and sisters apart from Olivia – Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris and Kirsten.

“Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman,” the teen’s obituary shared by his family read. “Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved.”

His obituary also explained that he “suffered his entire life from Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury during his birth which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much.”

“Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle,” the obituary continued.

Olivia is best known for her role on the TLC series, Welcome to Plathville, alongside her husband, Ethan Plath, and his family. The reality TV series, which debuted in November 2019, followed the family parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath, as their adult children grew up and rebelled against their sheltered upbringing.