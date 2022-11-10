Vili Fualaau earned media attention when he began a relationship with his former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau when he was just 12. Following their divorce, Fualaau has worked hard to provide for his two kids with Letourneau and his newest daughter, Sophia. Keep scrolling to find out Fualaau’s net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is Vili Fualaau’s Net Worth?

While Fualaau’s exact net worth has not been disclosed, several outlets have reported he is worth approximately $335,000.

What Is Vili Fualaau’s Job?

Not much is known about Fualaau’s life, as he doesn’t share any personal information on social media and has his Instagram account set to private. However, he did work as a DJ in Seattle at one point.

What Was Vili Fualaau’s Relationship With Mary Kay Letourneau?

Letourneau and Fualaau began an infamous sexual affair in the late 1990s, when he was just 12 years old and she was 34 years old. The late educator – who was married at the time of the affair – was arrested in March 1997 after a relative of her first husband, Steve Letourneau, contacted police to report the inappropriate relationship.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape. While awaiting her sentencing, Letourneau gave birth to their eldest daughter, Audrey Lokelani Fualaau, that August. As part of a plea deal, Letourneau was sentenced to serve six months in prison and three were suspended.

Courtesy Audrey Fualaau/Facebook

Letourneau was released in January 1997 and was ordered to stay away from Fualaau. She was later caught violating the no-contact order and was arrested one month later, ultimately being sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for breaking her plea agreement.

During her second stint in prison, Letourneau gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Georgia, in October 1998.

The pair got married in May 2005 after Letourneau was released from prison, though they later split in 2019. In July 2020, she died after a battle with colorectal cancer at the age of 58.

Following their split, Fualaau and Letourneau remained in each other’s lives. He “moved back from California, gave up his life there, and for the last two months of Mary’s life, he stood by her 24/7 taking care of her,” her attorney, David Gehrke, told Today in July 2021 about their relationship when Letourneau was sick. “So yes, they were divorced and they had their spats, but they were always in love with each other.”

Does Vili Fualaau Have Other Children?

In addition to Audrey and Georgia, Fualaau is also the father to a newborn daughter named Sophia.

Georgia announced the arrival of her younger sister in November 2022. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you ,” she captioned a photo on her private Instagram account, according to People, who was first to report the news.