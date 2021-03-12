Setting the record straight! Victoria Justice shut down rumors that she feuded with Ariana Grande during their Nickelodeon days.

“All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it’s so silly,” the 28-year-old actress said during the Friday, March 12, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing.”

The Zoey 101 star also said she and her fellow Victorious alums “are all super supportive” of each other. “It’s amazing,” Victoria gushed. “I love Ariana, and she’s killing it right now. And she’s been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It’s really cool. So, everything’s all good.”

Victoria and the 27-year-old “Break Free” songstress starred as Tori Vega and Cat Valentine, respectively, on the Nickelodeon series Victorious, which aired for four seasons on the network from March 2010 until February 2013. Rumors that there was a rift between the former costars first started swirling in 2013, after news broke that the fan-favorite series was coming to an end. For years, fans were convinced that the show was forced to air its final episode because there was bad blood between Victoria and Ariana behind the scenes.

When Ariana did an interview with Seventeen Magazine in June 2013 and opened up about a rift with a former costar, fans thought she was talking about Victoria. “My years filming Victorious were some of the HAPPIEST of my life and that cast is family to me,” the Florida native said in a statement following rampant feud rumors. “The stories I shared with Seventeen were actually reflective of a different work experience. Please don’t send hate to anyone, it’s undeserved and I would never want that.”

Then, in an interview with TMZ from January 2015, the “Freak the Freak Out” musician acknowledged the rumored feud between herself and Ariana. “We’re not best friends, but at the end of the day I wish her well and she’s doing great, and I’m happy for her,” Victoria said.

During her “Chicks in the Office” podcast interview, Victoria also said it’s “a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other,” referring to the feud rumors. “But I think at the end of the day, it’s all about us like supporting each other and building each other up,” the Trust actress added. “But it’s all good honestly. You know, there’s always going to be haters, and that’s OK. It just is what it is. It comes with the territory.”