Maralee Nichols revealed that Tristan Thompson surprised her with news of his alleged engagement to Khloé Kardashian in new court documents she submitted amid her paternity lawsuit.

“You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family … I didn’t even know you were engaged,” the fitness model, 31, wrote in a direct message they exchanged in April 2021. “You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

Us Weekly viewed new documents that Nichols submitted on March 4, showing Snapchat messages allegedly sent by the Chicago Bulls player, 30, last spring (during which time he was still with Kardashian). Thompson, however, claims the messages are fake.

Nichols is also not commenting on, confirming or denying anything pertaining to pleadings and documents in the paternity file.

The court docs showed an alleged message Thompson sent days later detailing the status of his then-relationship with the Good American founder, 37, reading, “I’m engaged but I will be married soon. I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

Nichols’ lawyer said Thompson’s response prior to the couple’s split showed an “unwillingness” and “refusal” to support baby Theo before his arrival in December 2021.

Thompson also told Nichols in May 2021 that he and Kardashian were considering relocating, allegedly writing, “Just a heads up me and my fiancè [sic] gonna announce publicly about out [sic] marriage.”

“Just a heads up,” the power forward continued. “We probably moving out the country in September and live either in Europe or Caribbean. Better living for us and our family away from the bs of America.”

In Touch confirmed in June of last year that Thompson and Kardashian called it quits for good nearly one year after their most recent reconciliation. Interestingly, Thompson apparently spent $2 million on an engagement ring for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum prior to their breakup, according to the new court documents.

Thompson addressed his infidelity and his plans to “amicably” raise his son with Nichols via social media in January 2022 after a paternity test confirmed he was the father of her baby boy.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote via Instagram Stories while apologizing to Kardashian, the mother of his 4-year-old daughter, True. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”