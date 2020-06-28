Tight with the whole fam! Tristan Thompson showed love to Khloé Kardashian‘s brother, Rob Kardashian Jr., in the comments of his post celebrating his sister’s 36th birthday on June 27.

“Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo ! [zany Face emoji] I LOVE YOU best friend [smiling face with hearts emoji] [two blue heart emojis] TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke) [two loudly crying face emojis],” Rob, 33, captioned a throwback photo of him and his older sister when they were kids.

Instagram

Tristan, 29, seemed to be in on that inside joke because he commented, “Hahaha [fire] caption.”

The NBA star seemed to be feeling the love on the mother of his child’s birthday. He shared a sweet tribute to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the caption of a selfie featuring him, Khloé and their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, laying on a trampoline.

“I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” the Cleveland Cavalier wrote. “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian [red heart emoji] [partying face emoji].”

Khloé seemed particularly touched by Tristan’s message. “Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT [two folded hands emojis],” she commented. Her family members also approved of the Canada native’s words. “So beyond sweet [sparkles emoji],” sister Kim Kardashian commented. Khlo’s BFF Malika Haqq commented a red heart and 100 points emoji, and Rob also commented with two blue hearts emojis.

It seems like Tristan is in a great place with Khloé and her family after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019. Since then, the exes were able to maintain an amicable coparenting relationship for True, and they even self-quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in the spring — and that time together in self-isolation helped them improve their relationship.

Khloé “really believes” Tristan “changed,” a source exclusively told In Touch in June. “[They] have been trying to work their [differences] out for a while now.”