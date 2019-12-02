Ouch. After Khloé Kardashian FaceTimed with her ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True Thompson, during the Sunday, December 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality starlet wasn’t entertaining the idea of getting back together.

“You’re going to say ‘good night’ to mommy?” the 28-year-old basketball player asked his 19-month-old while they were on the phone with the 35-year-old. “I love you,” KoKo replied. “Say ‘good night.’ Say ‘I love you, mom,’” Tristan repeated. “I love you. Mwa. Bye, boo,” she said to her baby girl. “All right, I love you,” Tristan said to his ex, but she wasn’t having it. “Bye. Thank you,” she responded.

Of course, her bestie Malika Haqq got a kick out of the interaction. “I love you, thank you,” she said while laughing. “I don’t know what to say,” the Revenge Body host explained. “I just think now I have already seen how this ride goes, and I don’t enjoy it. So, why would I want to do it for a third time?”

Earlier in the episode, the blonde bombshell found a gift on her bed in her hotel room after she got to Connecticut. “We are in another state. I am in a random hotel room. I am thinking, ‘How did Tristan know where I am? My room number? Like, I am thinking so many things. I guess I’m in shock, and I have so many who, what, when, where, whys,” she said in her confessional. “Why did he do that? For my birthday?”

Malika and her sister, Khadijah Haqq, helped Tristan give the present to Khloé. “I think that Khloé’s priority is to have peace in her relationship with Tristan,” Malika said. “And if this is just one step toward him showing her that he wants her to feel better, I think it’s good.”

“I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not,” Khloé continued. “I just want to really make sure there are no expectations. If I accept something, is that misleading to Tristan? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but that still doesn’t mean a necklace is just going to fix everything.” Khloé called Tristan to say thank you and even took a jab at their previous relationship. “Oh my God. You weren’t this nice to me when we were together ever,” she said.

The E! personality and the athlete broke up in February after Tristan cheated on her — for the second time — with Kylie Jenner’s then-BFF Jordyn Woods. However, this isn’t the first time the Canada native has tried to get back with his ex. Tristan previously commented on pictures of KoKo on Instagram, and in November, he couldn’t help but gush over her People’s Choice Award win. “Congrats mama KoKo on winning the Reality Star [of] 2019, that’s two years in a row,” he wrote. “Two-time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”

Despite their relationship not working out, Tristan still has eyes for the California native. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

Well, it seems like Khloé is moving on with her life at the moment. Sorry, Tristan!