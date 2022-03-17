Sending a message? Tristan Thompson shared a cryptic quote about the “past” following his split from ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and his recent baby drama with Maralee Nichols.

“Let the past guide you, rather than making you feel guilty,” the NBA player’s quotation read, which he posted via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 16. “Let the future excite you, rather than making [sic] you feeling anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive, rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future.”

The Chicago Bulls team member, 30, added two speaking out silhouette emojis above the lengthy caption.

His post comes five days after news broke that Nichols, 31, alleged Thompson had told her he was previously engaged to Kardashian, 37, in court documents she submitted on March 4 amid her paternity lawsuit.

“You literally just told me you are engaged and are trying to be with your family … I didn’t even know you were engaged,” the fitness model wrote in a direct message in April 2021, according to records viewed by Us Weekly. “You have a record of treating me like absolutely crap and this whole situation has been upsetting.”

The documents also revealed an alleged Snapchat message Thompson had sent a few days later, describing his relationship status with Kardashian in the spring of 2021.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“I’m engaged but I will be married soon,” the note read. “I told you I won’t and can’t be in the child [sic] life at all by no means … Why not wait till yoj [sic] find the right person to have a family with. Why would you want a baby with a man that’s engaged. You wanna keep a mistake.”

Thompson claimed the exchanges, which allegedly occurred when he was still with the Good American Founder, are fake, and Nichols has not commented on the matter any further.

In Touch confirmed in June 2021 that the basketball star and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum called it quits for good almost one year after reconciling. While they continued to amicably coparent their daughter, True, their relationship became cold once news broke that Nichols welcomed her baby, Theo, on December 1, 2021. Thompson then publicly confirmed in early January the positive results of his paternity test.

“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in a statement via his Instagram Stories on January 3. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you … My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Although Thompson claimed that he took “full responsibility for [his] actions” in his post, Nichols alleged one month later he had sent “no” financial support for their baby.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, said in a statement to In Touch on February 15. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

For Kardashian’s part, she mentioned that Thompson’s paternity scandal would be documented on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s upcoming Hulu series.

“I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about, she told Variety for its cover story, published on March 9. “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”