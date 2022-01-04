Khloe Kardashian Spends Time With True After Tristan Thompson Issues Apology

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying mother-daughter bonding time with her 3-year-old, True Thompson, after ex Tristan Thompson issued an apology amid his paternity scandal.

Although she has yet to release a statement of her own, the Hulu reality star, 37, took to Instagram Stories with a sprinkle-filled snapshot featuring their toddler’s hand on Tuesday, January 4.

Tristan, for his part, has been silent after posting his response to paternity results confirming that he conceived a child with Maralee Nichols back in March 2021.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the 30-year-old wrote just after the new year via Instagram Stories on Monday, January 3. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The power forward went on to apologize to the Good American founder for his most recent act of infidelity, which took place last year while Tristan and Khloé were still a couple.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan, who is also father to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig, wrote in his statement. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Despite reconciling after a past cheating scandal, Khloé and Tristan parted ways again in June 2021, a source confirmed to In Touch at the time.

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the insider said. “She still held out hope, so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

Khloé has been sharing cryptic messages online amid his current paternity drama, hinting that she wants a brighter future after going through tough times.

“People showed you who they were this year. Don’t go into 2022 confused,” one post shared by the former Revenge Body host read on December 30. “There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU,” another message read.

While Maralee’s public relations consultant, Harvey Englander, has issued a statement to In Touch highlighting there was “never any doubt” that Tristan is the father of her baby, Khloé has remained mostly tight-lipped — for now.

“Everyone wants Khloé’s two cents on the situation, but that’s not going to happen. She’s staying in her lane, for now anyway,” a source told In Touch exclusively in December 2021. “Will it be addressed on their new Hulu series? I don’t see how it can’t be. Khloé won’t stay silent, but she’s not about to bash Maralee.”