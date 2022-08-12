Growth? Tristan Thompson shared a pretty cryptic message after welcoming baby No. 2 via surrogate with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

“I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same. #DontTryMe,” the NBA player, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, August 11, alongside a photo of him leaning against a wall.

Tristan shared his message just one week after In Touch confirmed that his and the Kardashians star’s second child was born. The exes also share daughter True Thompson, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

News initially broke on July 13 that the former couple were expecting baby No. 2 together.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American founder, 37, told In Touch in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,”

Despite welcoming a new child together, a source told In Touch at the time that Khloé and Tristan “are not back together and have-not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

The arrival of their newborn came nearly seven months after Tristan’s third child, Theo, was born in December 2021, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols. That month, the personal trainer, 31, claimed that she and Tristan’s child was conceived on his 30th birthday in March of that year, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. At the time, Tristan was still in a relationship with Khloé. Although he initially denied Maralee’s claims that he was the father, Tristan later confirmed that paternity test results proved that he was.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the Chicago Bulls basketball player wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan then added a separate public message for his ex-girlfriend, apologizing for his past behavior throughout their on-again, off-again relationship.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in another Story. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”