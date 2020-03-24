Daddy-daughter date! Travis Scott spent some quality time with toddler Stormi Webster on the basketball court on Tuesday, March 24. Each half of the duo had their own ball to dribble with in a sweet new video shared on Instagram. While the little girl chased hers across the blacktop, the rapper used his to work on his three-point shot.

Though Stormi is only 2, it’s clear she’s already got a love for the game. In the past, mom Kylie Jenner shared equally adorable clips of the toddler working on her skills. “Reach for the stars, baby,” the makeup mogul captioned a shot of her little girl aiming for the basket.

Though the mom of one wasn’t on the court with Travis, 27, or her daughter for this round of hoops, the father-daughter duo appears to be playing at aunt Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills house. It’s not clear if the video is a throwback or if Kim was just happy to let the family have free rein in her backyard, but it seems unlikely that the siblings are all staying at the property together. On March 18, the KKW Beauty founder told fans that she and her siblings were spending some time apart thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

“[I] miss my sisters,” Kim, 39, wrote on Twitter as she shared a throwback photo with little sis Khloé Kardashian. “We are all social distancing and staying away from each other, all separately self-quarantined. It’s hard, but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

Kylie, 22, has been taking the situation just as seriously. “Today marks my [second] week inside/[in] self-quarantine,” she shared on her Instagram Story on March 24. “We can do this!” Luckily, she’s got experience entertaining herself at home from all those months she spent hiding out from cameras during her pregnancy.

“I literally didn’t leave the house,” she told fans on her Instagram Story a few days earlier. “I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

This time around, she’s not alone. She’s got Stormi by her side — and Travis may be holed up with them, too. In early March, a source close to the star exclusively told In Touch the parents are officially “back together” and “want to be a proper family.” Though the couple is “taking it slow,” they’re “working through” their issues together.