All eyes are on Travis Kelce amid his romance with Taylor Swift, so it’s no surprise a NSFW video recently resurfaced of Travis revealing his dating — and sexual — dealbreakers.

The clip comes from 2016, when Travis went on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen to promote his E! dating show, Catching Kelce. During the appearance, Travis and Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer played a spicy game of “Let’s Make a Dealbreaker” in which Ramona asked the athlete if certain traits and habits bothered him in a romantic connection.

Travis’ responses gave a surprisingly intimate look into the Kansas City Chiefs player’s dating life and sparked concern from Swifties about the football player’s intention with the singer.

Travis and Taylor first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 when a source told Page Six that the pair had been “quietly hanging out.” The connection was confirmed when Taylor attended Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24 and even left the stadium with the athlete.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

But what are Travis Kelce’s NSFW dating dealbreakers?

It’s a Dealbreaker for Travis Kelce If a Woman Won’t Sleep With Him on a 3rd Date

To kick off the game, Ramona asked Travis: “Is it a dealbreaker if a girl won’t sleep with you after the third date?”

“The third date, I feel like that’s the breaker right there,” Travis responded.

However, when Ramona pressed him, he reconsidered his answer, adding, “I don’t want to say a dealbreaker, but it’s like, it puts some questions in [my head].”

Travis also noted that he’s a “very, very classy gentleman.”

“Those first two dates are top of the line dates,” he continued. “And then that third one’s kind of like relaxed.”

It’s a Dealbreaker for Travis Kelce If His Date Doesn’t Like to Give Oral Sex

Ramona later asked Travis: “Is it a dealbreaker if a girl doesn’t like to give oral sex?”

“Ahh! Sounds like a dealbreaker to me,” the athlete responded with a laugh.

The reality star agreed and gave Travis a high-five.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Fanatics

It’s a Dealbreaker for Travis Kelce If Someone Takes Too Many Selfies

Ramona then asked, “Is it a dealbreaker if a girl’s obsessed with taking selfies?”

“Ya, that’s definitely a dealbreaker,” adding, “you can’t be just snapping all day.”

‘Fake Boobs’ Are Not a Dealbreaker for Travis Kelce

When Ramona asked Travis about whether a woman having breast implants was a dealbreaker, Travis responded, “I don’t think so, as long as she’s comfortable and very confident in what she looks like.”