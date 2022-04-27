Heading down the aisle? Travis Barker sparked rumors that he’s marrying Kourtney Kardashian soon by posting a new photo of a gorgeous church.

Just weeks after their unofficial Las Vegas wedding ceremony, Travis, 46, made fans wonder if he’s about to legally marry Kourtney, 43, sooner rather than later. The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 27, to post a photo of the inside of a church. The shot captured the ornately decorated ceiling and high windows inside of the building.

Travis took the photo during his romantic trip to Milan, Italy, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. The picture in question has left fans wondering if the pair are looking for wedding venues.

Earlier this month, Kourtney and Travis had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on April 4. Two days after their Sin City nuptials, the Hulu star took to Instagram to share some sweet moments from the secret evening.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, captioned several pictures. “Practice makes perfect.”

Despite not obtaining a marriage license, The Kardashians star insisted the wedding wasn’t “fake.” While appearing on the April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host dubbed Kourtney as “the Kardashian of the week” following her “fake” wedding.

“It’s not called ‘fake married!’ There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour … I’m like, ‘Are you guys lying?’” the Poosh.com founder recalled of her late-night Vegas ceremony. “We asked like five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ And they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’ We just did it anyways. It’s what’s in the heart.”

Kourtney and Travis went public with their relationship in February 2021 following years of friendship. The musician proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses in October of that year.