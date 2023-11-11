Travis, come get your kid. Alabama Barker took to TikTok on Friday, November 10, with a sultry dancing video wearing a revealing dress, but not every fan was impressed. Instead, many slammed her dad, Travis Barker, for allowing his 17-year-old daughter to post the provocative video in the first place.

“Where are your parents?” one TikTok user commented on the post. Another added, “You are to young to be flaunting your s–t on social media. Parent fail.” Some even took aim at Alabama with her step-family, the Kardashians, in mind, writing, “I bet Jenners are disgusted and Kardashians lowkey can’t believe how Travis is raising her.”

Still, others came to Alabama’s defense, with many praising her decision to embrace her natural curves and beauty. “Don’t ever change you’re literally so beautiful,” one commenter wrote. “The body is just giving! I’d dieeee to look like you babe,” another fan gushed over the teen. Another picked up on the criticism Alabama was receiving and wrote, “She isn’t anyone else’s problem so keep your opinions to yourself. Slay.”

Alabama’s post came just days after her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, gave birth to her first child with Travis, 47. While the couple’s bundle of joy came as welcomed news to the Kardashian clan, the Blink-182 drummer was quickly slammed by fans for playing drums in the delivery room while Kourtney, 44, likely gave birth.

Taking to TikTok just one day before his daughter posted her own controversial video, Travis shared a video of himself practicing on a drum pad to the beat of his unborn son’s heart. Though Kourt seemed to love it and reshared the video, fans weren’t impressed.

“I would literally be so annoyed I couldn’t do it,” a fan wrote, while another added that it was “the biggest ick of all time.”

Like his daughter’s video, however, Travis did receive some praise for bringing his passion for music into the delivery room, with one fan calling it “the coolest thing.”

“Didn’t expect anything less than Travis bringing drums to the delivery room. Hehe I love it!” another supportive fan chimed in.

Alabama’s video might have received backlash, but she’s received nothing but encouragement and warmth from her stepmom, who considers Alabama, her stepsister, Atiana De La Hoya, and her brother, Landon Barker, her children just as much as they are Travis and ex Shanna Moakler’s.

“Kourtney fully believes in loving their kids just as much as her own,” an insider told Us Weekly in April.“Kourtney adores Landon, Alabama and Atiana, and she has nothing but the utmost positive intentions. She loves them with all her heart and isn’t focusing on any negative energy thrown her way, particularly when it comes to what’s best for the kids.”