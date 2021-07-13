Travis Barker Tenderly Rubs Kourtney Kardashian's Belly on Date Night

Travis Barker got a little handsy with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian while waiting for their car to take them to the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas on July 10. The Blink-182 frontman rubbed her belly and gave her a kiss as they stood on the sidewalk.

Kourtney, 42, wore black leather pants and one-shoulder crop top. Travis, 45, donned a leather jacket, white T-shirt and red plaid pants.

The rocker and the Poosh founder then engaged in some more PDA for all the world to see.

At the fight, the couple had a cute makeout session during the show and cameras caught every moment of the love fest. “Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them,” Jon Anik, the play-by-play announcer, said as the two smooched.

The pair also went out to celebrate the opening of the Wynn hotel’s newest club, Delilah, during their trip to the Vegas strip. Travis shared some snaps from the evening on Instagram and captioned the pics with two devil emojis.

The aesthetically blurry photos showed Kourtney sporting a silver mesh halter top and black skirt. Travis wore a white tank top, skull necklaces and a leather jacket.

One photo showed the lovebirds running through the halls of the hotel and another featured Kourt’s legs wrapped around Travis at the club.

The mother of three also posted similar blurry photos, including one where Travis playfully whispered in her ear. “What happens in Vegas,” she wrote.

A source previously dished to Life & Style that the E! personality and the music producer are getting serious. “Marriage is almost certain,” the insider said. Sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner “say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider dished. “[Kris Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The momager’s only concern is that Travis and Kourtney will skip the extravagance of an A-list wedding and “elope,” added the source. However, the family is still anxiously “waiting for that call” that the pair will tie the knot.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Travis and Kourtney!