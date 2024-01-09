Travis Barker joined his daughter Alabama Barker in a TikTok video about his parenting rules on Sunday, January 7. The video featured Alabama asking her famous dad hypothetical questions about dating and more.

“Would you consider yourself strict?” Alabama, 18, asked to kick things off. Travis, 48, replied, “No.” Throughout the video, he calmly answered the teenager’s questions.

“What would you do if I went out with a boy and I just completely stopped answering you?” Alabama wondered. The Blink-182 musician matter-of-factly answered, “I would come to your location and find you.”

Travis told Alabama that she was only allowed to have male friends over if he was also home. He added that she can have guys in her room with the door closed but “not without me coming in to check on you.” When it came to Alabama driving to a guy’s house by herself at night, the answer was a firm, “No.”

Alabama also asked her dad what he would do if she came home high or drunk, and he responded, “I would tell you not to ever do it again.”

The comments section was flooded with messages from fans who praised Travis’ “supportive” parenting style. “He’s chill but responsible,” one person pointed out.

As the TikTok has continued to pick up millions of views, Travis’ ex and Alabama’s mother, Shanna Moakler, has also been making headlines. The model, 48, will appear on the Wednesday, January 10, episode of Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast and a teaser clip revealed that she won’t hold back when it comes to talking about her ex-husband and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

“He did me pretty dirty,” Shannna said in one preview. “His drinking is a problem. His womanizing, his addiction.” Of Kourtney, 44, and her famous family, she added, “I’m tired of people s–tting on me. There are people that don’t like that family, don’t watch their f–king show and don’t give a f–k about what Kim [Kardashian] is doing with her ass.”

Travis and Shanna started dating in 2002 and got married two years later. In addition to Alabama, the exes share a son, Landon Barker, born in 2003. From a previous romance, Shanna also has a daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who has maintained a close relationship with Travis.

The drummer first filed for divorce from Shanna in 2006, but they briefly reconciled less than six months later. Their divorce was finalized in February 2008.

Meanwhile, Travis started dating Kourtney in 2020 after years of friendship. He proposed one year later and they eloped in a non-legal wedding in Las Vegas on April 4, 2022. That May, they had an official wedding ceremony with loved ones in Italy. Their son, Rocky, was born in November 2023.