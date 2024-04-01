Pop culture’s finest made their way to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards! The ceremony, held on Monday, April 1, at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, always shows off entertainment’s finest, and the celebs do not disappoint.

Atlanta rapper Ludacris was not only this year’s host but took to the stage for a rockin’ performance. Fans could also expect to see Jelly Roll, Green Day, Justin Timberlake, TLC, Lainey Wilson and more grace the award show stage.

However, the preshow party started outside and attendees first hit the red carpet with their showstopping outfits.