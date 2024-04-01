Your account
iHeartRadio Awards 2024: See Celebrity Arrival Photos

Getty Images

Pop Culture’s Finest Has Arrived! Photos of the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Live
News
Apr 1, 2024 3:41 pm·
By
Picture

Pop culture’s finest made their way to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards! The ceremony, held on Monday, April 1, at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, always shows off entertainment’s finest, and the celebs do not disappoint.

Atlanta rapper Ludacris was not only this year’s host but took to the stage for a rockin’ performance. Fans could also expect to see Jelly Roll, Green Day, Justin Timberlake, TLC, Lainey Wilson and more grace the award show stage.

However, the preshow party started outside and attendees first hit the red carpet with their showstopping outfits.

