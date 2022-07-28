Making changes! Tori Spelling is giving fans an inside look into her breast revision surgery process on her new show @Home With Tori.

In a teaser clip from the Vizio WatchFree+ series shared by Us Weekly on Thursday, July 28, Tori, 49, visited a doctor to discuss having her old breast implants removed and replaced with new ones.

“I do need to get them redone,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum told her eldest daughter, Stella. “They’re expired, recalled — they’re 20 years past due.”

Stella, 14, showed her support by responding, “You do. It can’t be healthy.”

Once at the appointment, the surgeon explained to the Stori Telling author that he planned to “get rid of the old” implants first. “Think of it like a gummy bear,” he said while testing out a new implant by squeezing it.

“I think I’m ready,” Tori told the doctor about the procedure.

The Scary Movie 2 actress has been open about wanting to have breast revision surgery in the past.

During a December 2021 interview on ​​SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the California native revealed that she had booked the surgery for February 27. “They don’t know what’s in there until they get in there, basically. So [the surgeon] is going to take them out, clean them up and put new implants in,” she said at the time.

Tori also noted that she was having a difficult time choosing between sizes for the new implants. “I couldn’t decide — he was showing me two different kinds and he was like, ‘Do you want a higher profile or moderate profile?’ I didn’t know [what] either [was],” the Kiss the Bride actress recalled. “But he said, ‘You need some side boob because right now you’re just all projecting out front.’”

While she doesn’t have a problem discussing her own appearance, Tori has proven she won’t allow critics to comment on her kids’ looks. In December 2021, the Izzie’s Way Home actress spoke exclusively to In Touch about adults that have had negative things to say about her kids on social media.

“When grown adults pick apart your child’s physical appearance, like, what are you doing? This is easy [not to do,]” she said at the time. “I have to admit, I’ll go on their account just to see, who is this person? And they have kids! It’s a mom!”

In addition to Stella, Tori is also the mother to kids Liam, 15, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott.