A brand-new weight loss reality show called Too Large is coming to discovery+ on Wednesday, June 2, introducing viewers to seven patients embarking on journeys to transform their lives for the better.

All of them struggle with obesity, leading the hopeful men and women to reach out for help from bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter, who will be assisting them with their fitness goals. Each episode will follow a new case, documenting the setbacks and strides forward they all go through while filming. TLC fans may be familiar with the surgeon, considering he also treated Amy and Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb Sisters.

discovery+

In the premiere episode, Meghan will discuss how health problems have plagued her over the years. “Will Meghan have lost enough weight to be approved for surgery? Her best friend, Vannessa, comes along for emotional support,” TLC captioned an emotional teaser clip from the show’s upcoming debut.

Meghan was determined to make an improvement, despite feeling like the cards were stacked against her. “You haven’t seen the last of me,” she shared in a confessional ahead of her weigh-in. In order to be approved for weight loss surgery, she had to make intense diet and exercise changes as well.

Fans of the 600-Lb Life franchise will likely see similarities in the formatting of this new show. The ongoing TLC series, which has been on the air since February 2012, follows morbidly obese patients of Dr. Nowzaradan as they attempt to rebuild their lives.

The famed bariatric surgeon from My 600-Lb Life revealed his 1,200 calories a day meal plan in his 2019 book, The Scale Does Not Lie, People Do, and said it involved his patients having a lot of will-power.

discovery+

Dr. Now also discussed his tough love approach with the people he has treated in a 2017 interview with People. “It’s a daily challenge to work with some patients that can be self-destructive,” he told the outlet at the time, noting mental blockages can slow down the process to achieving their weight loss goals. “My job is not to get aggravated … Severe obesity is a complex physical and psychological condition with many components. Not realizing how much of their struggle is psychological and not just physical can be the biggest obstacle for change with patients.”

Watch the Too Large series premiere on discovery+ on Wednesday, June 2.