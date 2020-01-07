It’s a matter of life or death. Sisters Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton have always struggled with their weight throughout the course of their lives, which is why they’ve decided to begin a weight loss journey together — if their sibling rivalry doesn’t get in the way. In an exclusive sneak peek from TLC’s new reality TV series, 1,000-Lb Sisters, Amy and Tammy sat down with bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter Jr. to discuss their options for weight loss surgery, and he served up a dose of reality about the state of their health when they started to argue with each other in his office.

“I have a bad gallbladder, high blood pressure, thyroid problems, gout. A whole bucket list,” Tammy told Dr. Procter when he asked about the health issue she had been experiencing.

Amy chimed in with her ailments. “I got asthma, I got thyroid, I got diabetes. I want to have a baby and I think my weight is affecting me not to have a baby.”

TLC

“So that’s your motivation, is you want to have a baby. You want to get pregnant,” Dr. Procter said. “That and I just wanna be healthy and not like her to tell you the truth. I ain’t gonna lie to you,” Amy added, then pointed to her sister.

“What’s wrong with me?” Tammy asked, obviously offended. “Bitch, look at your fatness. You ain’t a prize.”

Dr. Procter interrupted. “We just listed off a whole list of medical problems for both of you, and most of those medical problems are caused by being overweight. And I don’t think I have to tell you that if you guys don’t lose the weight, and a lot of weight, you’re not going to live very long.”

After Amy and Tammy bickered in front of him, Dr. Procter shared his thoughts on their situation in his confessional. “There’s a little bit of tension that was raised when the sisters began arguing about which one of them was the most unhealthy which is kind of an unusual argument to have. The reality is, they’re both really unhealthy and they both need to have weight loss surgery.”

