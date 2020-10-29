Tom Sandoval Completely Transforms Himself in Halloween Makeup Tutorial With Drag Queen Rhea Litre

Looking fabulous! Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is ready for Halloween thanks to Drag Queen Rhea Litré. Rhea, who helped transform Tom into Visa Manderhump for BravoCon in 2019, is giving a full-on Dia de los Muertos makeup tutorial in In Touch’s exclusive video — drag edition. Watch as Tom, who has his own men’s makeup line called Stryx, follows Rhea’s lead and becomes everyone’s Halloween envy.