Go, England! Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman‘s notoriously private daughter, Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise, posted a rare selfie on Wednesday, July 7, while watching the England vs. Denmark soccer game during the Euro 2020 semifinals.

Bella, 28, shared a black-and-white video of herself lying in bed via her Instagram Story. “My face during extra time… fingers crossed,” she captioned it, adding the English flag emoji.

Instagram/Isabella Cruise

The artist lives in the land of the Queen, tea and biscuits with her husband of five years, Max Parker.

Bella rarely gives viewers an inside look into her personal life. She shared a snap on social media back in February of herself bundled up in a sweater and a scarf.

However, Bella is not the only member of the Cruise family who loves England. A source previously revealed to In Touch in April that Tom, 59, found “a place to call home” in London, where he was living while filming Mission: Impossible 7.

“Tom loves the rainy weather, the people, taking long walks in the city,” the insider about the British capital, while noting the Hollywood A-lister “wants a simpler life” as he gets older. “He’s never had a place to call home before, not really, but he’s finally found that in London.”

The Rain Man actor loves the “sense of normalcy” he has in England, which has “been missing from his life for a long time,” the source added.

“If he wears a hat and mask, he can slip into bookstores or antique shops and no one knows it’s him,” the insider said. “He’s got family living there, too, which gives him a sense of belonging.”

Tom and Nicole, 54, parted ways in 2001 after 11 years together. They adopted Bella and their son, Connor Cruise, during their relationship.

In March, Connor, 26, announced he wanted to become a food influencer. He took to Instagram at the time to unveil his official food account: Connor’s Meat Shack.

“After many friends telling me, I have finally decided to start a food IG,” he captioned a photo of his backyard. Connor added that he started the account with his friend Kim Joyce. “Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken or really whatever we are feeling like that day,” he wrote.

Since the account’s inception, the feed consists mostly of steaks and delicious-looking chargrilled meats. The account’s bio reads, “Wagyu. Chicken. Briskets. Bourbon. Treagers. Flat Tops … and charcoal.” Yum!