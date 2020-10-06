No bad blood. Nicole Kidman made a rare comment about her marriage to Tom Cruise, nearly 20 years after their split.

During an interview with The New York Times published on October 5, she was asked about the potential impact her role in Eyes Wide Shut may have had on the couple as real-life husband and wife.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

“You know how in Eyes Wide Shut you have that monologue in which your character is talking about infidelity and says to Tom’s character, ‘I was ready to give up everything?’ That speech is all about emasculation and emotional aggression,” the interviewer asked. “If you’re acting those scenes with the person to whom you’re married, and doing it as part of this immersive process, can it open up negative feelings that later you maybe wish you hadn’t opened?”

In response, Kidman, 53, said, “That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn’t see it like that.”

“We were happily married through that,” the actress — who is now married to country singer Keith Urban — explained. “We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”

Bei/Shutterstock

The former power couple met on the set of their film Days of Thunder in 1990 and wed later that year. They adopted two children: Isabella — born in 1992 — and Connor — born in 1995. She has two biological children, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, with Urban. The exes costarred in Stanley Kubrick‘s 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut before splitting in February 2001.

Though the Big Little Lies star doesn’t often open up about past relationship with Cruise, she shared even more behind-the-scenes memories from their work together.

“This is where the fallacy is: We loved working with him,” she said. “We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set.”