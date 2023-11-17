There she was. Just weeks after the news broke that Irina Shayk and Tom Brady were over, the model – wearing a head-to-toe leather outfit – was seen entering his NYC apartment on November 7. “They’re back on,” a source exclusively confirms to In Touch. “Their relationship started off as very casual, so when they ‘broke up’ there were no hard feelings, and they kind of left things open-ended. Apparently the attraction is still there between them.” But the G.O.A.T., 46, isn’t looking for anything exclusive after his painful 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, 43, says a second source: “And Irina totally understands. Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. He’s having fun, and so is Irina.”

Bradley Cooper‘s ex/baby mama, 37, and the former quarterback first connected at billionaire Joe Nahmad’s star-studded nuptials to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in May. “The wedding was crawling with A-listers, and Irina made a beeline for Tom,” an insider said at the time. “She pretty much seduced him — not that he wasn’t willing!” Things fizzled out, but now the pair are secretly seeing each other again. Says the first source, “They can’t seem to get each other out of their system.”