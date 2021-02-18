Did you know that 90% of serotonin — your body’s “happiness hormone” — is made in the gut? It’s true! Your gut and brain are more connected than you think, and giving your gut the attention it deserves — rest, plant-rich foods, and probiotics — can have a big impact on mood and mental health.

4 Reasons Why Gut Health Matters:

1. DAILY DOSE OF FEEL GOOD

Adding a daily dose of probiotic-packed kombucha is one simple way you can support your overall health and wellbeing as the seasons change.

2. BEAT THE BLUES

The gut is often referred to as the “second brain” and has a big influence on mood and mental well-being. Nourishing your gut with probioticinfused foods and beverages (like kombucha) is a great way to stay happy & healthy! To say this Superfood flavor “tastes like fun” is an understatement.

3. HEALTHY FROM WITHIN

While we might think “digestive health” when we hear the term probiotics, they can affect so much more — everything from our brain, to our skin… and even the immune system.

4. THE YUM FACTOR

Nothing fancy to explain here…Health-Ade Kombucha is simply delicious! The Bubbly Rose and Cherry Berry flavors are a must try, and make the perfect 3PM pick-me-up in place of a coffee or soda.

Trust your gut with these popular Health-Ade Kombucha flavors.

Cherry-Berry

Puts the cherry on top with sweet elderberry and hibiscus flavors. $3.99 on health-ade.com.

Bubbly Rose

Pop some probiotic bubbly! Deliciously refreshing, this superfood blend packed with probiotics gets it’s flavor from hawthorn berry, mangosteen and pink rose. $3.99 on health-ade.com.