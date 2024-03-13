Leah Smith, the English TikTok personality who documented her yearslong battle with the rare bone cancer Ewing sarcoma, has died. She was 26.

“Hi everyone, this is just a message to anyone that’s followed Leah, or gave her any support or any nice comments or just watched in general,” her boyfriend, Andrew Moore, said in a video posted to Leah’s account on Tuesday, March 12.

Andrew continued, “I’m sad to say that she passed today at around half eleven this morning. I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help, like she did actually read all of them. Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realize.”

He concluded his video message with, “We’ll all miss Leah, but we’ll make sure that we never forget her. When I see everyone speaking about Leah and how amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We’ll never let Leah be forgotten.”

Fans of the internet personality took to the comments section to share their memories of Leah and offer condolences to her family and friends.

“Leah was such a beautiful person inside and out!” one wrote. “She will never be forgotten! Rest in peace.”

Singer Sophia Grace commented, “I love you so much Leah. I will never forget you ever. I will always remember u as the kind, funny, caring and inspiring girl u are. You left a mark on earth, u are amazing.”

“Oh my girl,” another follower wrote. “May she rest with the angels. the most beautiful kind girl I’ve ever spoke to. Fly high my beautiful angel.”

Just one day before her death, Leah’s best friend, Vikki Williams, posted an update to Leah’s account that she was on “end of life” care. She added that she would continue to update followers on her friend’s condition because Leah shared “every detail” of her life with her fans and “that’s what [she] would want.”

According to Vikki on a fundraiser page for her late friend, Leah was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 18. She was declared cancer free after undergoing her initial treatment, but the disease eventually came back and spread to her lungs.

Once Leah’s cancer had reached stage 4, her treatment stopped working, per the fundraising page. Vikki and her family tried to raise funds to explore alternative treatments to save her life.

“We are so overwhelmed with all of the love and support,” Vikki shared in another post following Leah’s death. She added that Leah’s page would remain public to “remember Leah at her good times.”

She added, “If love could have saved her she would have lived forever and a day.”