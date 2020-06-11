'This Is Us' Cast Reacts to Show Writer Jas Waters' Death at 39

Paying tribute. The cast of This Is Us shared their shock and devastation following the death of Jas Waters, one of the show’s writers.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing. In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show,” the This Is Us Writers Twitter account shared on Wednesday, June 10. “She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

“We were graced with [Jas] on the show as a fantastic writer but to know her and her beautiful spirit was to love her,” Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the NBC show, wrote in response. “I am praying for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be full of love, light and peace. Thank you for the time we shared, your fearlessness and inspiration.”

Susan Kelechi Watson noted she was “saddened” upon hearing the news and Mandy Moore offered condolences to Jas’ “family and loved ones.”

Waters, who was just 39, began her career as a journalist, writing a column for Vibe and starting her own website before she was cast in The Gossip Game, a show about bloggers covering the hip-hop industry. She got her start as a TV writer on VH1‘s The Breaks and Hood Adjacent With James Davis in 2017, before joining the This Is Us writers room in its second season.

Waters’ cause of death is not yet known. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Keep scrolling to see the cast’s reactions to Jas’ untimely passing.