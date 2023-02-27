The Voice is one of the most popular singing competitions on television – and the coaches are partly to thank! Though the forthcoming season of the long-running NBC series will serve as OG coach Blake Shelton’s last, fans can expect season 23 of The Voice to be just as spectacular as the previous ones. Keep reading to find out details about the premiere date, coaches and more.

Who Are the Coaches on ‘The Voice’ Season 23?

Fans will see Kelly Clarkson, who served as a coach during seasons 14 through 21, reprise her role for the upcoming season of The Voice. Of course, Blake will sit in his chair one last time as a coach, while newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will fill the other two chairs. Host Carson Daly is also set to return, and while this season’s advisors have yet to be revealed, country queen Reba McEntire will serve as a mentor for all four coaches’ teams.

During a February 2023 appearance on Today, the One Direction alum and “No Brainer” artist opened up about what they’re looking forward to as first-time coaches.

“I think, for me, I just kind of went for them voices that kind of make you feel something, a bit of the storyteller kind of vibe going on,” Niall told Carson, who also serves as a coanchor on NBC’s Today. “Get a few goosebumps and then hit the button.”

For his part, Chance told Carson seeing young, up-and-coming artists reminds him of a younger version of himself, “Somebody navigating the industry on their own, trying to make a name for themselves,” noting that as a coach he tries to “impart on them the wisdom that I’ve gained over the years being in it.”

Season 22 coaches Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani and John Legend are out for season 23, as Blake is the only returning coach.

Why Did John Legend Leave ‘The Voice’?

Though the “All of Me” crooner won’t be returning to The Voice for its upcoming season, John revealed that he’s simply taking a break from the show to focus on his family, new album and other endeavors.

“My family’s growing, I have a new album out, I’m gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it’s probably better that I take a break,” the EGOT winner explained to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “We took a break last season because we had another show in our slot that the network tried – and I thought that was gonna happen this season, but it ended up that they wanted us back…but I’ll be back on The Voice, just not this coming season.”

When Did Blake Shelton Announce His Exit From ‘The Voice’?

Blake shocked fans after announcing he was leaving The Voice in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram in October 2022.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” the country star wrote in part at the time. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’?

A source previously told In Touch that although “Blake loves The Voice,” he’s “ready for some new adventures” after his departure.

“It was a painful decision because he truly enjoys meeting and working with new talent, but he says 12 years and 23 seasons is a long time,” the insider explained. “He’s ready to shake things up. Blake wants to work on other projects, like his new game show with Carson Daly, but mostly he wants to spend more time with Gwen and the kids. The boys are growing up so fast and he wants to take advantage of this time before they all head off to school and their own adventures.”

While appearing on Today with his fellow season 23 coaches in February 2023, the “God’s Country” singer opened up about the real reason why he decided to walk away from the show after more than a decade.

“I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit,” Blake told Carson, noting to the former TRL host that he “didn’t want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind” amid the pandemic.

The eight-time Grammy Award nominee continued, “I met my wife on this show. It’s changed my life in every way it possibly can, from a personal standpoint … When I came on as a coach on this show, I mean, everything in my life was turned upside down. And in a good way, you know? This has been incredible, but it’s time, you know. It’s time for not even what’s next. A little bit of nothing would be nice.”

How Many Years Has ‘The Voice’ Been On?

Season 1 of The Voice aired on NBC in April 2011, meaning the show has been on the air for nearly 12 years. Blake was among the inaugural season’s coaching lineup, which also included Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

Other A-lister who have lent their music expertise as coaches over the last 20+ seasons include Ariana Grande, Shakira, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and more.

‘The Voice’ Season 23 Premiere Date

Season 23 of The Voice premieres on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following days.