It’s no secret that celebrities go to extreme lengths to keep themselves in the best shape. But the most important part of their routine isn’t the grueling workout moves or how much they sweat — it’s a smart recovery plan. After putting your body through a significant amount of stress, it’s crucial to let it properly recover and repair.

While rest may be the obvious first choice, there are plenty of other ways to boost your recovery, including consuming superfoods. Hollywood’s choice? Tart cherries! Packed with key antioxidants and the highest anti-inflammatory content of any food, cherries are the latest superfood craze that celebrities and pro athletes swear by. Here’s some benefits of tart cherry juice:

1. Eases Workout Soreness

Researchers have proven that cherry juice consumption improves recovery of isometric muscle strength after a strenuous workout, decreasing inflammation and oxidative stress. Drink it post workout for optimum recovery, so you can take on your next workout stronger than ever.

2. Reduces Inflammation + Joint Pain

Antioxidant compounds in tart cherries — called anthocyanins — help to reduce inflammation, which is linked to a slew of chronic diseases, including arthritis, gout, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Skip the pain medication and reach for cherry juice instead — tart cherries help without the possible side effects often associated with meds.

3. Supports Your Gut

Polyphenols in cherries have been shown to have a prebiotic effect, protecting the gut lining and helping the beneficial gut microbes to thrive.

4. Helps You Sleep

Quality sleep is crucial, but sometimes hard to come by. Tart cherry juice has been shown to increase both sleep quality and duration by increasing melatonin levels.

