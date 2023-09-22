Rachel Lee made headlines when she was named the alleged leader of the Bling Ring. After years of staying out of the spotlight, she is ready to discuss her past crimes in the upcoming HBO documentary The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring.

What Was the Bling Ring?

The Bling Ring was a group of teenagers that broke into the homes of several celebrities between October 2008 until August 2009. Some of their victims included Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Bilson and Paris Hilton.

In addition to Lee, the group also included Alexis Neiers, Nick Prugo, Courtney Ames and Diana Tamayo.

What Is ‘Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring’ About?

The documentary “examines the motivations of Lee and a group of her friends who broke into celebrity homes in Hollywood to ransack and steal, exploring the possible reasons behind her actions including mental health issues and addictions, as well as the climate of celebrity excess that fueled the teens, recontextualizing the events behind the sensational headlines,” according to HBO’s synopsis.

What Happens in the ‘Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring’ Trailer?

Lee opened up about the anxiety she still deals with over a decade after the scandal in the documentary trailer, which was released on September 21.

“Most people, if they saw me on the street they’d be like, ‘Oh she’s just a normal person,'” Lee explained in the clip. “But there’s always anxiety – ‘What if they realize who I am and what I did with the Bling Ring?'”

She then reflected on what led her to commit the crimes, noting that she “didn’t like [her] world.” Lee continued, “Going into a celebrity home and trying on their stuff, I was able to live in their world.”

When Will ‘Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring’ Be Released?

Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring will premiere on HBO on Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be available to watch on the platform’s streaming service, Max, at the same time.

HBO

Was Rachel Lee Arrested for Her Involvement in the Bling Ring?

Lee was sentenced to serve 16 months in prison in October 2011 after she pleaded no contest to her involvement in the burglaries. Judge Larry Fidler dismissed a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary and two counts filed against Lee for receiving stolen property. Additionally, the judge dismissed charges against Lee that involved the Bling Ring’s involvement in burglarizing Lohan’s home.

She was released on parole in March 2013 after she completed her sentence of one year and four months.

Lee previously reflected on the crimes while talking to Us Weekly in 2018. ​​“As a teen, I was chasing love in all the wrong places and by the time I realized it was too late and I was in prison. I truly feel prison was a blessing in disguise — the best thing that ever happened to me. It made me realize you can only trust yourself at the end of the day,” she said at the time. “If I could do it all over again I would’ve made the right choices instead of the wrong ones. I would’ve changed a lot.”