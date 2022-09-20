Catching up. Alexis Haines’ (née Neiers) life has changed a lot since she was a member of the infamous Bling Ring. Keep reading to find out what Neiers is up to today.

Who Is Alexis Neiers?

Neiers is best known as a member of the Bling Ring, a group of teens that robbed the Hollywood homes of several celebrities including Orlando Bloom , Lindsay Lohan , Rachel Bilson and Paris Hilton .

In addition to Neiers, the Bling Ring included Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Courtney Ames and Diana Tamayo.

Alexis Neiers was arrested for her involvement in the burglaries while filming the pilot episode of her family’s reality TV show, Pretty Wild, in 2009. The E! series followed the lives of Neiers and her sisters Tess Taylor and Gabby Neiers, their mom, Andrea Arlington, and their stepfather, Jerry Dunn.

In November 2009, the former reality star pleaded no contest to burglary charges stemming from her involvement with the high-profile burglaries.

While Neiers claimed she was drunk and unaware of what was going on when the group burglarized Bloom’s home, items that belonged to Bilson and Hilton were found in her family’s house following a search by the police.

In May 2010, Neiers pleaded no contest to a felony charge of first-degree residential burglary of Bloom’s house. She was sentenced to 180 days in county jail with three years’ probation and was also forced to pay a fine of $600,000.

Neiers began to serve her sentence in June 2010 and was released after serving just one month of a six-month sentence.

She was once again arrested in December 2010 for possession of heroin. Following the arrest, Neiers was sentenced to rehab and has remained clean since.

Who Is Alexis Neiers Married To?

Neiers married Canadian businessman Evan Haines during a ceremony in Mexico in April 2012. The intimate ceremony only had 20 guests, including Andrea, Gabby and Tess.

In August 2022, Neiers filed for divorce from Haines after 10 years of marriage.

“Ten years of marriage and 11 years together was [a] great success and we are coparenting really well,” she told Us Weekly ahead of the filing.

She added, “I don’t think either of us wanted to get divorced or to separate, but it’s just the way that things ended up transpiring. Again, I love Evan very much and we are just maybe better coparents than partners.”

How Many Kids Does Alexis Neiers Have?

Neiers and Haines welcomed their first child, daughter Harper, in 2013. She gave birth to their second child, daughter Harper, in 2016.

Who Is Alexis Neiers Dating Now?

The California native revealed in September 2021 that she and Evan were in an open marriage and that she was dating The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s ex-girlfriend, Kris.

“Evan and my marriage is secure. We’re so happy together and I am grateful to have a partner who loves me unconditionally and is OK with me owning my sexuality as a queer woman,” the “Recovering from Reality” podcast host also told OK! Magazine shortly after revealing her romance with Kris. “The kids are happy and have always known that I identify as bisexual.”

The former E! star added, “As far as Kris goes, we started speaking in May and it wasn’t a good fit at the time. We continued speaking over the next several months as friends and then she asked me to dinner to explore this relationship further. I agreed and we had a good connection. We’re also in an open relationship although I’m not dating anyone outside of her at the moment because I want to explore where this might lead.”

While Neiers hasn’t confirmed that she’s dating someone new, her Instagram account seemingly hints that there’s a mystery man in her life.

Will Alexis Neiers Appear in the New Bling Ring Docuseries?

Neiers will further open up about her involvement in the Bling Ring in Netflix’s new docuseries The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

In the trailer, Neiers and other members of the group detail their experience of robbing celebrities’ homes. “I didn’t come here to, like, save face. I came here to be honest,” she promised in the teaser clip.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, September 21.