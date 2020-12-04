Share this festive green tube with friends, family, teachers or keep it for yourself! The elegant packaging and fan-favorite truffles make it a perfect holiday offering for the chocolate lover in your life.

Available at food, drug, mass and grocery retailers for a limited time. The ready-to-gift chocolate truffles are also available online until Dec. 25 in the Dove Chocolate and Amazon Handmade holiday shop at www.amazon.com/unwrapchange. In this virtual holiday shop, which aims to support women in business this holiday season, shoppers can browse handmade gifts created by small, women-owned businesses, purchase DOVE Chocolate products and learn about the inspiring stories of the women behind the products.

DOVE Silky Smooth Dark Chocolate Truffles Holiday Gift Tin, available on Amazon.com.

DOVE Silky Smooth Milk Chocolate Truffles Holiday Gift Tin, available on Amazon.com.