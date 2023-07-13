Show her the money! Raquel Leviss brought the drama. Now she wants to be paid for it. After her affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Tom Sandoval, 39, blew up his relationship with Ariana Madix, 38, Raquel, 28, is pushing for more dough, an insider tells In Touch.

“She’s in negotiations to return to the show,” says the insider, adding, “Raquel thinks she should be paid a lot more than what she was getting. After all, she made Vanderpump Rules a hot topic, and ratings went up because of Scandoval.”

Indeed, when the affair came to light after shooting wrapped, producers turned the cameras back on to cover the drama.

Currently resting up at a wellness facility, Raquel — whose romance with Tom has soured — plans to stick to her guns. “As far as she’s concerned, the show needs her more than she needs the show.”