Exclusive RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Says Sexy Time With Husband Luis Ruelas is ‘Very Easy’: It ‘Happens Naturally’

Getting real. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice opened up about sexy time with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, while exclusively speaking with In Touch.

“You don’t have to mention that, that’s very easy,” Teresa, 50, tells In Touch about how they keep the spark alive in their marriage during the DIRECTV Wives Night Out Event on Thursday, October 13. “That just happens naturally.”

She adds that she just has to be “looking at” him and “vice versa.”

Teresa, who married Louie, 47, in August in a lavish ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, also reflects on how their first few months as newlyweds have been going.

She shares that everything has been going “great,” especially considering that they’re living with a blended family. “We just came October 8th was a year that we moved in together,” the reality star notes.

Teresa shares daughters Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Meanwhile, Louie is the father to two sons, Nicholas and Louie Jr., with his ex-wife, Marisa DiMartino.

The Bravo star hasn’t been shy when revealing details about the couples sex life in the past. She previously stated that they have sex “every day, twice a day definitely” while participating in a question and answer session with costar Dolores Catania and Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia in August.

Teresa said they do the deed in the “morning and at night,” but “if he gets me during the day, that too.”

“We’re very sexual, and I love it because when you love someone, you wanna be that way with them,” she continued. “I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me. I can’t keep my tongue out of his mouth, he can’t keep his tongue out of my mouth, and I’ll leave it at that.”

The TV personality added, “We’re very hot and steamy, and that’s the way you have to be.”

Teresa then gushed that she loves being married to Louie. “I’m really so attracted to him and vice versa, and I love every minute of it,” she said, adding, “You have to be, otherwise why would I get married?”

Reporting by Diana Cooper.