Are they flirting with disaster? Teresa Giudice is denying rumors that her 17-month marriage to Luis Ruelas is in trouble — and also defending the couple’s flirty habits. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, “is convinced that as much as Luis flirts, he would never cheat on her,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, who adds that Teresa sees no harm in a good flirt sesh herself.

“Putting the moves on other guys — or pretending to — gives her a thrill. When she hears gossip about Luis flirting with other women, she says it’s just his personality and doesn’t mean anything,” the insider adds. “According to Teresa, things between them are totally fine, and the fact that they sometimes go off and do their own thing is proof that they’re a strong, secure couple.”