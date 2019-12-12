Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Think she got inspired by her man? On Thursday, December 12, Teresa Giudice revealed that she’d been “hitting the gym hard” with her trainer pal Patrice Vignola. In between reps, the Real Housewives of New Jersey snapped a photo with her friend, and fans were blown away by her toned figure. Wearing just a sports bra and pants, she looked proud to put her taut bod on display.

“You look just incredible,” Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman told Teresa, 47, and other commenters agreed. “You have never looked more beautiful!” one wrote. “Get it, mamas. Woo!” another added. A third chimed in, “Teresa, you are a super woman!”

On her Instagram Story, the mother of four walked fans through all the different exercises she did. Bicep curls, tricep rope pull downs, preacher curls, lunges, overhead rope extensions and arm curls all topped the list. “[Patrice] is killin’ me,” she captioned one of the clips — and Teresa certainly looks killer. It seems like all that hard work is paying off.

Courtesy of Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Recently, her husband, Joe Giudice, revealed his own gym transformation after he was released from ICE custody. When his daughter Gia Giudice posted a photo of him in Italy, fans were blown away by his weight loss. “He looks so good, oh my gosh!” one commented. Others added that he “looks like a new man.”

Lately, things are looking up for Joe, 47, and his family. While chatting with In Touch in November, Teresa revealed that their reunion in Italy had been something special. “I was so happy. I was happy he was free. I was happy. My daughters were so happy. It was just very, very, very emotional,” she shared. But living on separate continents is still a challenge for the stars.

Though all five Giudice girls recently visited the European country to see their husband and father, a December 10 sneak peek from the family’s Bravo TV show revealed that youngest daughter Audriana had been having a hard time remembering her dad. “It’s very hard watching [her] not remember these moments, because I have so many memories that I could think of with my father,” older sister Gia told cameras. “And she has very few.” Luckily, now that the clan has reunited abroad, they’ll be able to make all kinds of new memories.