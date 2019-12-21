Calling a truce? Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her enemy, former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo, reunited for the first time since they reignited their feud back in October. It seems the ladies got together to work on an upcoming project during Teresa’s recent trip to California.

Teresa, 47, and Caroline, 58, both sat on at a table set with a red table cloth, red place settings and napkins and a white tea set, according to a video clip posted by a fan account. Both ladies wore red as they sat against a red backdrop. “Caroline and Teresa are finally face to face & in the same room after years in L.A 👀 #RHONJ,” the caption read.

It’s interesting that Teresa and Caroline agreed to reunite after they exchanged in a bit of a feud in October. It started when Teresa and her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, appeared on a Bravo TV tell-all interview with Andy Cohen, titled “Joe and Teresa: Unlocked.” It was the first time they appeared on TV together since Joe’s release from ICE custody earlier that month. He joined in via satellite from his native country of Italy, where he returned as he currently awaits the verdict in his deportation appeal.

During the sit-down, Andy, 51, replayed a clip featuring Caroline seemingly predicting Joe’s legal issues before he served his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud charges. “Prediction: something may happen where someone has to go somewhere. Teresa is going to have to pull herself up by her boot straps and take over,” she previously said. “She will say, ‘You know what? I tried, I stood by him, but I am going to have to divorce him now, and I am going to show my daughters what it’s like to be strong and independent on your own and survive.’”

BDG/Shutterstock

Teresa did not hold back in her response. “It’s just so sad,” Teresa said. “She has lived that crooked life. I have never lived that crooked life. I guess she has and who she comes from and where she came from … How could she predict that? Did she have anything to do with what happened between Joe and I? Was she a rat? By her saying that, why did she say that? Why? Those words would never come out of my life regarding anybody. Anybody. Maybe [she called the feds on us.] You never know. Why would she predict those words?” However, Joe claimed he knows “who went to the feds.” He added, “Let’s just forget that.”

Caroline later took to Instagram to respond to Teresa’s claims that she was a “rat,” and she opened up about the accusation during BravoCon in November. “I’m not going to fight it. If that’s what she believes, you’re not going to change your mind. It’s just, it’s so beyond ridiculous that it’s not even worth a comment to it,” the Manzo’d With Children alum told In Touch at the time.