She inspired them all so much. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee‘s mom, Angie Douthit, died on Monday, December 9, after a tough battle with cancer. Just hours before her passing, Mackenzie, 25, shared a touching tribute to her mom.

“Exodus 17:12 ‘When Moses’ hands grew tired, they took a stone and put it under him and he sat on it. Aaron and Hur held his hands up — one on one side, and one on the other — so that his hands remained steady until sunset,’ the Teen Mom star began her message, quoting the Bible. “Mom has been a Christ-like example to many people ever since she got saved. She doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk. She is obedient to her Savior. She led dad to the Lord a long time ago. Since then, mom has been a faithful Christ-like example to dad.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

Mackenzie continued on the photo of her mom and dad worshipping in a church and Angie’s hospital bed, “When mom got sick, she was very weak and it was hard for her to raise her hands. So anytime she would worship and have the desire to raise her hands, she would grab Dad’s hand and he would help her lift her arm up to worship. Dad has watched mom these last two years share the Gospel with the world. He has watched her love others, forgive others, and show others true kindness. This has changed dad tremendously and he has grown in his relationship with Christ.”

“All of us kids have seen a huge difference in Dad over the last two years,” Mackenzie added. “When mom first got sick, Dad shut down and it was hard for him to even talk. Yesterday when we worshipped together, Mom was too weak to move. Dad grabbed her hand and lifted it in the air so she could worship. Instead of how Dad acted two years ago, he has been able to lead us toward Christ. People are watching you. Be that example of Christ. #alwaysbekind #bestrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer” @angiedouthit.”

Just hours later, Angie’s Instagram shared the sad news that she had passed away. “On Monday, December 9 at 11:37 p.m., Angie finished her race,” the heartbreaking update began. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories … This is where you pick up the baton and run like she did, mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.” We’ll be thinking of Mackenzie and her whole family as they process this loss together.