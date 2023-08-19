Teen Mom OG alum Maci Bookout put on a “united” front with Ryan Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, just days after Ryan was moved to a halfway house following his rehab stint.

“A family doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be united,” Maci, 31, captioned a series of photos shared via Instagram from her night out with the Edwardses and son Bentley. She added the hashtags, “Benny Baby,” “Mimi and Papa,” “Beverly Hills” and “Family First.”

Jen, for her part, shared a similar post to her own account, adding In Paradise’s “Moments We Live For” in the background. She later chimed in in the comments section of Maci’s post saying, “Such a fun night! #familyalways”

It appears the Tennessee-based clan is in Los Angeles filming the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion special, fans seem to be torn on the recent developments in their relationship following their blowout during the Teen Mom OG season 9 reunion.

“Love to see it. that’s what it’s all about,” one follower wrote. “Always putting Bentley first,” another added, while yet another commented, “That’s what he’s going to remember and how he’s witnessed a man treating his mama.”

However, on the flip side, other fans were questioning the timing of their relationship repairs.

“I love when they can get along. I just don’t understand why it’s only happening after Ryan’s getting a divorce for abusing, stalking and terrorizing his ex-wife?,” one follower wrote. “That’s not on Maci, but I fear it’s only happening because he doesn’t have anyone else.”

Ryan, 35, is currently a patient at Oasis Halfway House in Chattanooga, Tennessee, after being transferred following the completion of his 28-day court-ordered rehab stint on Tuesday, August 15. During a hearing at Hamilton County Sessions Court on Monday, August 14, Judge Gary Starnes ordered Ryan to remain at the halfway house until his next court date on November 6.

Courtesy of Maci Bookout/Instagram

“He’s doing really well,” Judge Starnes said at the time. “Looks like he’s been drug-free for three months and 25 days. Longest you’ve had in years and years. We’re happy about that.”

Prior to his recent legal troubles, Ryan was working on his relationship with his eldest son, Bentley, 14, which fans are watching play out on the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

“We’ve still been communicating. He calls pretty regularly,” Maci exclusively told In Touch on July 11, adding that despite everything “going on,” that they are “better than we have been in the past.”

The MTV personality credited their teenage son for being the catalyst in their coparenting relationship. “After, you know, having some conversations and a few therapy sessions together, I realized that my relationship with Ryan definitely influenced the relationship that Bentley and Ryan have together,” Maci said, noting that she “just wanted to do my part in facilitating that.”