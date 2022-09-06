Defending her man! Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer clapped back at a troll who said her fiancé, Jaylan Mobley, was in their relationship “for the fame.”

“Believe me, at this point, he’s wishing he wasn’t in it for fame now, and sure as f—k wouldn’t be doing what he continues to do for not just me, but MY three daughters as well,” the Hope, Grace & Faith author, 30, wrote in a reposted reply to a troll via her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 5. “He’s got his own career and this ‘fame’ world isn’t as glamorizing as sooooo many people wanna think it is. You have to see the bs they put out HIM, our relationship and our kids? That s—t can get to you mentally if you don’t rise above it. TRUST ME, it’s not the reality fame he fell in love with.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Calling out reality TV editing and emphasizing that she and Jaylan, 25, are still “living normal,” the mom of three added, “We’re gonna keep standing on the foundation we’ve built and continue to build cause we don’t have anything to prove.”

In a separate slide, the Teen Mom alum also hinted at growing her family with the U.S. Army cyber officer. “Keep [looking] at me like this and we gonna be a family of 6 … or 7 … 8, 9, 10,” Leah wrote alongside a photo of the duo gazing into each other’s eyes. “I love you.”

This isn’t the first time that Leah has talked about babies with Jaylan. In August, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter spoke to In Touch about the couple’s future plans.

“All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that’s the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids,” she revealed at the time. “And that’s kinda where we’re at.”

Courtesy of Leah Messer/Instagram

Leah currently shares twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, 12, with her first husband, Corey Simms, and also shares a daughter Adalynn, 9, with her second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Jaylan and Leah announced their engagement in August following their one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica.

“It feels amazing,” Leah told People of Jaylan’s proposal. “I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn’t imagine myself being anywhere else.”