Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry‘s son Lincoln Marroquin reached his milestone 10th birthday on Thursday, November 16, and she shared photos of the sports-lover’s basketball-themed party with fans in a series of Instagram Story posts.

The young NBA fan was gifted a series of jerseys and hats from his favorite teams, including the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers. Balloons with hoops and backboards were featured in Kailyn’s home, along with a locker featuring treats decorated in Lincoln’s honor.

There’s something about this one. He makes me so proud. 10?!? where does the time go?” Kail, 31, wrote about her second son, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, adding, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BABY!” The busy mom pulled the party together after welcoming twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott less than two weeks prior.

