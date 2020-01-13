Her relationship with ex Chris Lopez may run hot and cold, but that doesn’t mean Kailyn Lowry has to be on bad terms with his whole family. On Sunday, January 12, the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex’s dad bonded over their shared love for her son Lux, his grandson. After the mom of three shared a selfie she snapped with her youngest, the grandpa couldn’t help but weigh in. “My grandson ROCKS!!!” he commented on the post. “He definitely does!!” Kail agreed.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Over the years, when things haven’t been so hot between the Teen Mom star and her ex, his family has been happy to be the go-betweens. In March 2019, Kail, 27, revealed that Chris’ mom is the one who usually steps up to the plate when she and her son’s father are on the outs. While giving fans background on how their relationship was playing out on MTV, she explained, “Even though it didn’t work out between us, we are still trying to navigate through coparenting. … Chris and I don’t speak at all, and we communicate through his mom. 🙃”

Since then, however, the stars have clearly worked on their relationship. Just a few months later, in May 2019, Chris seemingly started flirting with Kail on Twitter again. In July 2019, he joined her and her kids on a trip to Hawaii, surprising them when he showed up to hang with the gang. In October 2019, he admitted even he’s “tired of his own s–t,” and Kail called him the best coparent out of her three baby daddies.

That same month, the father was frank about the regret he feels about how he handled his relationship with the mother of his son — and with the little boy himself. “Here’s an honest moment for y’all,” he wrote after a fan on Instagram asked him if he regretted not being more involved in Lux’s life following his birth. “I wouldn’t say regret, but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him. … She really carried my son for nine months and I was f–kin’ up.”