Kailyn Lowry seemed to keep things low-key while taking care of two sick kids on Christmas. The Teen Mom 2 alum previously teased that she would be celebrating the holiday for the first time in “five or more years” in 2023, but there didn’t appear to be much of a celebration in her home on Monday, December 25.

“Fevers x2 and Spider-Man today,” Kailyn, 31, wrote on her Instagram story, along with a photo of one of her sons wrapped in a blanket on the couch.

On December 1, Kailyn, 31, debuted her Christmas tree and shared why she hadn’t been celebrating the holiday in recent years. “We haven’t celebrated Christmas in five or more years,” she revealed. “Between years of fighting with my kids dads over holidays and my kids being fortunate with ‘things’ all year, I gave up Christmas. Their dads have big families and lots of cousins, so it just feels like the best option. I guess things will look a little different this year.”

In 2021, she expressed a similar sentiment when explaining why she doesn’t get Christmas presents for her kids. “I got tired of fighting [with] the dads [about] it [and] I gave it up,” she said. “Every time I got the kids on Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids [and] we started doing big vacations about five years ago. So Christmas can be with their dads [and] they don’t have to worry about splitting it. [And] they look forward to our family vacation every year.”

She also added, “My kids don’t want or need anything [and] I’m thankful for that.”

The former reality star shares her children with four different men. She gave birth to her eldest son Isaac, now 13, when she was a teenager. His father is her ex Jo Rivera. Kail shares son Lincoln, 10, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez. With her current partner, Elijah Scott, Kailyn has a 13-month-old son, Rio, and she also reportedly gave birth to twins – a boy and a girl – in November.

Kailyn left Teen Mom 2 in 2022 and recently said that she is getting used to living life out of the spotlight in Delaware. “I’m just trying to get used to the normalcy and being able to go out and kind of move around and move about freely, run my errands freely, schedule appointments freely,” she admitted. “That’s been nice. And I’ll just stay busy with motherhood and [my] podcast.”

In October, the “Barely Famous” podcaster revealed that she had another show “in the works” while pregnant with Rio, but decided to “pull the plug” on it.