Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans blasted her mom, Barbara Evans, after accusing her of lying to police amid Jace Evans’ third disappearance.

“I cannot begin to explain how badly my name is being smeared because of false allegations that all came from my moms mouth to begin with,” Jenelle, 31, wrote via Instagram alongside a video of herself crying on Wednesday, October 4. “Theres always 2 sides to every story and right now youre only hearing 1 side: hers. I have been instructed how to handle my situation with her by multiple parties. Im not going to let her continue to make me miserable and distract living my life. Im not going to continue to let her control my emotions. She has tramatized my entire family so much growing up, shes always made me afraid of her. Im not afraid anymore and i need to realize she cant control me.”

Jenelle continued, “I control my own family and my own sanity. She can use all the third party tatics she desires but she knows the truth, God knows the truth. Im sick of holding her peace to let everyone rattle my own.”

The former reality star went on to ask fans and followers for their “prayers and support.” “I talk to Detectives everyday about this situation and the media has it wrong. I need my son’s mental health protected,” she wrote, adding, “Your information is false and i will prove it very soon. Love you guys!”

Jace, 14, was reported missing for the third time in two months on September 28. Jenelle reportedly told officers that he snuck out of the family’s home through a window and didn’t have his cell phone on him at the time.

According to the police report, Barbara claimed that Jace contacted her “from an unknown number” and accused Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, of assaulting him, adding that “he ran away and was hiding.”

The mother of three – who also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with her husband – later took to social media claiming that Jace’s latest disappearance “isn’t about David.”

“Honestly idk why my own mother is acting the way she is. I feel now she’s using police to falsely report just trying to make us look bad as a family,” Jenelle tweeted on October 2. “There are multiple people involved in this situation and they know the truth, and so does God.”

In a follow-up post, the Read Between the Lines author alleged that Barbara “has not tried speaking or visiting my kids since July.” “I’m so confused at this moment and wish I had one parent that was stable enough to talk to,” she added.

Jenelle was granted full custody of her eldest child earlier this year after he spent more than a decade in the legal care of her mother. However, following the teenager’s recent ordeal, In Touch confirmed that the North Carolina native is the subject of a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirmed to In Touch on October 2. “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”