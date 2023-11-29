Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham are taking shots at each other again amid their years-long feud.

Jenelle, 31, called for “someone” to do a “welfare check” on Farrah’s daughter, Sophia, in a Facebook Stories post on Tuesday, November 28. The Teen Mom 2 alum added, “Her mom seems very unstable in her videos online.”

Jenelle’s post came just hours after Farrah, 32, took to her Instagram Stories to respond to a troll by calling out her fellow reality star. The Teen Mom alum shared a screenshot of a comment she received where someone mentioned that Child Protective Services (CPS) should look into her life with Sophia, 14. Over the photo, Farrah wrote, “CPS is so janelleevans … haters are very confused. & it’s possible to have it all haters. Fix your mindset.”

Farrah’s post was seemingly a jab at Jenelle’s CPS and custody battles through the years, including the ongoing investigation into her husband, David Eason, after her 14-year-old son, Jace, claimed that his stepfather assaulted him in late September, which led to Jace’s third runaway attempt.

Jenelle and Farrah have long been rivals, with their feud dating back to 2012. It started with Jenelle criticizing the adult film star for her “insane” plastic surgery practices. This prompted Farrah to hit back by throwing shade at Jenelle’s intelligence.

“There are lots of teen mothers on MTV who are very not intelligent,” she said at the time. “I’m one of them who really works hard, who really educated myself and really cares about people.”

Getty Images

Over the years, Jenelle and Farrah have continued to criticize each other. For example, Farrah threw shade at Jenelle — who became a teen mother when she welcomed Jace on 16 and Pregnant with ex Andrew Lewis in 2010 — for having a second child (son Kaiser, 9) with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

“In my life, women are not continually having babies and putting hardships around their children,” Farrah said after Kaiser’s birth in 2014. “I’m really not about living that lifestyle anymore and I only want to make the best environment for my daughter. I would never go find a boyfriend right now, get pregnant, and have a second child without a plan.”

Meanwhile, in 2018, Jenelle threw shade at Farrah’s strict bathroom policy in her home after it was reported that she did not allow MTV’s film crew to use her bathrooms. Instead, they were allegedly forced to rent portable toilets. Jenelle poked fun at this by sharing a photo of portable toilets on Snapchat and writing, “Got some Port-A-Johns for the MTV crew… JK.”

In 2019, Farrah told Hollywood Life that she blocked Jenelle on social media amid the Teen Mom 2 star’s split from David, 35, which lasted from October 2019 to March 2020.

“I actually did block her because I am just not wanting to insert myself into someone’s relationship. That is not my place,” Farrah said. “I think to confide in a therapist or a third party outside of TV and those things. I think that is (much) more healthier for someone getting out of a relationship because I know intricacies of TV in her relationship and I just didn’t think I would be the best person to confide in or talk to about that. So I just kind of removed myself. I think that’s probably the best friend thing I could do there.”