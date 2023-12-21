Teen Mom’s Javi Marroquin is in his “girl dad era” as he and girlfriend Lauren Comeau announced they are pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.

“Christmas came early [and] we got our sweetest wish,” Javi, 31, and Lauren, 28, shared via Instagram alongside a photo of their sonogram hanging from their Christmas tree on Thursday, December 21. “Little sister coming this summer [and] we couldn’t be happier.”

Javi – who also shares son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry and son Elijah with Lauren – went on to tell the story of when he and Lauren found out their baby’s gender during Thanksgiving break.

“So we did the sneak peek where you do the blood draw … while we were up in Maine celebrating with Lauren’s family,” he said via his Instagram Story shortly after sharing the pregnancy news. “I was like, God, please give us the signs. I just wanna know. I’m very impatient.”

The Air Force recruiter continued, “We go to church on Sunday and I told Lauren, I said, ‘I bet you we’re gonna get the email after church like that’s gonna be the news.’”

“So we go to church and I kid you not. This week’s service there was two lights. It was blue, pink, blue. So I look over to Lauren and I said, ‘Babe, that’s the sign that we literally asked for,” Javi added. “I was like, it’s a girl. I know it’s a girl.”

The on-again, off-again couple kept their latest rekindling under wraps amid months of fan speculation coupled with Kail, 31, dropping hints on her podcast beginning in October 2022.

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host hinted that drama between her and Lauren surrounding their sons’ football team. “I was like low-key upset, because I’m like well Lux and Creed don’t get to play [on the team] with their cousin. Like they don’t get to be on the same team,” Kail said in February. “I don’t want to sign them up now because I don’t want Javi to pull his other son out if we’re there because of Lauren.”

Javi and Lauren have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye in recent years, but made things Instagram official during a family trip to Orlando in April.

The pair previously split in 2019 following multiple cheating allegations against the former reality star, including with his ex-wife.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi told In Touch in January 2021, after Lauren publicly accused him of cheating with Kailyn. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”