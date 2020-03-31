Despite their contentious split, David Eason and Jenelle Evans seem more in love than ever after their romantic reunion. On Tuesday, March 31, the former Teen Mom 2 dad took to Instagram to gush about his wife. Letting her know that she will “always” be the “love of his life,” he took the opportunity to share a sweet photo of them on the shore and celebrate everything they have.

“I’m so happy that we have become so close and bonded recently,” David, 31, told Jenelle, 28. “Here’s to a lifetime of our own kind of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the land, etc. I don’t think we are going to have a hard time staying secluded, LOL. We already have been for a while.”

The post suggested what fans already thought they knew — that the MTV couple had been back together for longer than they were letting on. Though the mom of three denied for months that she and her ex were anything other than coparents, the evidence started to pile up. Eventually, after first insisting that she was just “living her life,” Jenelle and her man were ready to be open with their fans.

“Yes. Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly,” she said in a March 21 Q&A shared on her YouTube channel. “When I was in Tennessee, I’m not gonna lie, I contacted David first and I said, ‘I’m sorry.’ And he contacted me back and he said, ‘For what?’ And I just said, ‘We ended things abruptly and I think we need to try to work things out for our family and our marriage.’ And he said, ‘OK.’”

The couple have been working to make sure their relationship stays healthy this time around. “Before we went back to North Carolina, I told him, I said, ‘Things have to change. We cannot be so unhappy. We have to start communicating with each other about our problems and we have to sort it out. We can’t let the same thing keep happening or the same topic for an argument keep occurring,’” she told fans. “Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and, if we have an issue, we try to talk it out.”

So far, it looks like things are going smoothly, and Jenelle is just as enamored with David as he is with her. Over the March 28 weekend, she shared plenty of pictures and videos from the family’s day by the water — including shots of her name written in the sand next to her husband’s. It may not have been an Instagram post shared with the world, but that was a pretty public declaration, too.