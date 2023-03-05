Mother knows best! Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) reveals why she won’t let her eldest daughter, Aubree Skye Lind-Deboer, get facial piercings yet during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“If I would let her, she would get her septum pierced and stuff, which I’m not against,” the reality TV star, 31, says while promoting the rebrand of her home decor line, Aubree Says. “Like, I have piercings, and I had piercings, but I feel like 13 is a little young.”

As for when her 13-year-old will be allowed to get more piercings, Chelsea elaborates, “I’m like, ‘Wait until you’re 16, and then we can reevaluate. So, facial piercings — I’m like, ‘That needs to wait. But she can do her ears and stuff. [Septum piercing is] the one thing that I think of that she wanted, and I was like, ‘You have to wait.’”

The mom of four — who also shares children Walker, Watson and Layne with husband Cole DeBoer — admits that her teenage daughter “gets so annoyed at [her mom] sometimes” when she draws the line with certain fashion statements. Nevertheless, the proud mama lets her teenager express herself in other ways, including giving her opinion on Aubree Says. The line was initially released in 2020 but is relaunching its new collection soon.

Courtesy of Chelsea DeBoer/TikTok

“I’m always asking for [my family’s] input, especially Aubree and Cole,” the Down Home Fab personality gushes when it comes to her children and husband’s part in her brand’s developments. “I just love that they are incorporated. I love that they are part of, like, the pictures and stuff, and I do value their opinion.”

Aubree is also intrigued by her parents’ home design skills, as the MTV alum notes that she is “seeing an interest” from Aubree.

“I think we’re gonna be filming for season 2 [of Down Home Fab] a lot in the summer, and she wants to be part of it,” Chelsea explains. “She’s said that multiple times. She’s so creative and artistic. I could definitely see her really getting into this. And so, it will be fun to incorporate her as she gets older into our projects and more of Aubree Says.”

Aubree may still be young, but her mom is confident in what she can bring to the table, describing her style as “cool.”

“I’m always like, ‘Aubrey, do you think this is cool?’ like, with everything in every area of life because if she thinks it’s cool, I’m like, ‘OK, it’s cool. ‘Cause I’m getting older, and she’s young and cool,” the HGTV personality says, adding that this type of teamwork was the “whole idea behind Aubree Says.”