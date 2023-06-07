Moving on. Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin is selling his Dover, Delaware, home after he and ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau rekindled their relationship.

The 2,245-square-foot home – which was built in 2007 and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms – is listed for $420,000, according to a real estate listing viewed by In Touch.

“Welcome to this charming two-story home nestled in the heart of Dover. This well-maintained residence offers both comfort and functionality, perfect for modern living,” the listing states. “As you approach the house, you’ll be greeted by meticulously laid brick foundation with tan vinyl siding and hunter green shutters.”

The first floor is laid out with a semi-open concept and high vaulted ceilings that allow an abundance of natural light. A separate den off the main entrance is a gamer’s dream with a built-in entertainment system, while the kitchen is a chef’s dream with white shaker cabinets, ample storage and stainless-steel appliances.

The father of two – who shares son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry and son Eli with Lauren – purchased the home in July 2018, following his divorce from the 16 & Pregnant alum, 31, and amid his relationship with his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

“She’s officially moved into my house. We got a new place and we’ll be moving there in two weeks,” Javi, 30, told Radar at the time, referring to Lauren, 31. “[Lincoln’s] happy to have her here permanently!”

For her part, Lauren took to her Instagram Story to show off her favorite room in the house.

“Best boyfriend ever!” she shared at the time. “Came home to gorgeous freshly painted white cabinets!! [Javi] My handy man.”

While the couple welcomed their son just four months after moving into their new home, they ultimately called it quits in January 2021 after a slew of cheating allegations against the reality star.

“I’m never gonna air dirty laundry on the internet. My mama raised me better than that. I do think I deserve to come on here and show some real f–king pain,” Lauren revealed via Instagram at the time. “I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”

However, after months of rumors that the pair had rekindled their relationship, Lauren and Javi hard launched their relationship via Instagram when they both shared photos of a family trip to Orlando, Florida, in April 2023.